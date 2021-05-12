SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSL opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.57. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $96.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

