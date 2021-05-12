SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $592.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.87. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $240.34 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

