Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in General Electric by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 47,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in General Electric by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 44,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 33,221 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in General Electric by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in General Electric by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 341,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 155,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

