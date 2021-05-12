Signaturefd LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 23.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

