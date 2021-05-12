Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

