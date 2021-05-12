Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.70-9.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.66. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.700-9.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.19.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.64. 5,639,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

