Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,042. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $380,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $183,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 987,349 shares of company stock worth $32,300,982. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

