Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,426 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.