Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €100.00 by Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €112.50 ($132.35).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €116.50 ($137.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €100.07. Sixt has a one year low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a one year high of €122.10 ($143.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

