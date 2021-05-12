Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €100.00 by Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €112.50 ($132.35).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €116.50 ($137.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €100.07. Sixt has a one year low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a one year high of €122.10 ($143.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

