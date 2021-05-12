Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.14.

TSE:ZZZ traded down C$1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$33.17. 62,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,760. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$12.29 and a 1 year high of C$35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.05.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

