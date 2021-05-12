Smartshare (SSP) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $250,011.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024989 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00052104 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

