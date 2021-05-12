SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Stephens

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

SDC stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

