SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $488.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

