Smith Salley & Associates Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $270.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

