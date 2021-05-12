Smith Salley & Associates Sells 480 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

