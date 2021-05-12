Smith Salley & Associates Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

Shares of GD opened at $191.54 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

