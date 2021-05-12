Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

Shares of SNOW opened at $201.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.10. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $187.10 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

