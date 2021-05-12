So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter.
So-Young International stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.33 million, a P/E ratio of 196.75 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.
About So-Young International
So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.
