Sohu.com (SOHU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.