SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $83,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.90.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $217.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

