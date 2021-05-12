SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

SEDG opened at $217.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.88. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

