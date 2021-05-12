SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $220.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

SEDG stock opened at $217.94 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

