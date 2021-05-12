SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 118,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 362,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.50 million, a PE ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 2.17.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

