Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 385 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 43,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 88,092 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,680,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $183,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.16. 138,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,601. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

