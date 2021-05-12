Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $312,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.81. 153,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,831,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.19. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $97.15 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

