Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.56. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,479. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.21 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.20.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

