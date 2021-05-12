Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 468,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 96,173 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,276,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,613.2% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after acquiring an additional 60,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 249,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,613. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.72 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.91.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

