Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases 6,975 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.39. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,760. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

