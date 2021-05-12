Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 68 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.56. The stock had a trading volume of 63,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,555. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

