Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

