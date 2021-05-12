Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Gregory D. Kerley Sells 45,322 Shares

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

