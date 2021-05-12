SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.25. SP Plus reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

SP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 506,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 20.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in SP Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

