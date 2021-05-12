SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,917 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,244 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 43,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,342. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

