SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Lowered by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,401 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,534,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,169,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,247,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,407. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.