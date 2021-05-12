SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 4.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. 5,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,046. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

