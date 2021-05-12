SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

