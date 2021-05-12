Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.41. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 676,741 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sphere 3D by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

