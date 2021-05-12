Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to $45.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spin Master from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. Spin Master has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $38.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

