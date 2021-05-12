Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.060-3.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SRC opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.05 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

