Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:SII traded down C$1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$53.90. 11,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,696. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$34.00 and a 12 month high of C$57.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 42.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$38.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SII. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

