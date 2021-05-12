SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE SQZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,305. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.