SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. SRAX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. On average, research analysts expect that SRAX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SRAX by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SRAX by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

