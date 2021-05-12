SSR Mining Inc. Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:SSR)

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Sunday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

