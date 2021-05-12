STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after buying an additional 44,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,725,000 after purchasing an additional 143,914 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STAG traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

