Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.32

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

