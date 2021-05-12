Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 1st

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Standard Motor Products has decreased its dividend payment by 34.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

NYSE SMP opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.