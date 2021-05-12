Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to $59.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.