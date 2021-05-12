State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $523.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

