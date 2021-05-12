State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.04 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after buying an additional 844,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after buying an additional 730,695 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,599,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

