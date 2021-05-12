State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $206.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Dollar General stock opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

